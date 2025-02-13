Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen, the couple who rose to popularity with their recent work in Bigg Boss 18, talked about their love story in our Valentine’s Day Special

Was it kidnapping, or was it marriage at gunpoint? Confused? Well, it’s Arfeen Khan's hilarious take on his own love story. Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen, the couple who rose to popularity with their recent work in Bigg Boss 18, talked about their love story in our Valentine’s Day Special and how it was love at first sight for one of them. The couple, in a chat with us at Midday, shared secrets of their happy marriage and much more.

When we heard that the duo has been together for more than a decade now, we had to ask how they met and fell in love. While we were expecting a filmi story, Arfeen Khan gave us a hilarious script for a Rohit Shetty film, as Sara would like to call it.

On a rather funny note, Arfeen shared, "She met and fell in love with me, and then she chased me for three years and finally made me marry her at gunpoint." While we were trying to catch our breath after a good laugh, Arfeen added another gangster twist. However, with that joke coming to an end, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan star revealed that it was "love at first sight" for him.

The Bigg Boss effect

Having just come out of the Bigg Boss house, we asked them what had changed after the show, to which Sara shared, "I have started talking to Arfeen loudly."

The couple also discussed how things have changed for today’s generation. Arfeen pointed out, "Jo logon ke dimag mein typical idea of romance hai, that is bakwaas." Meanwhile, Sara shared, "If you look at today's generation and the couples of today's generation, you’ll notice it's very Instagrammable romance. Everything they do, they do for the camera, and I feel jitna dikhawa hota hai, utna hi piche gandagi hota hai."

Continuing the fun conversation, when asked which movie they relate their love story to, Arfeen first said Hum Saath-Saath Hain. He then added that it’s actually a mix of HSSH with Agneepath. He further said, "I am Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, and she is my Kanchachina."

During their dating days, Sara had already told her parents about Arfeen, but he hadn’t told everything to his family. So how did Arfeen's family get to know about Sara? The mind coach shared that Sara reached his house unannounced when he wasn’t in town, and his dad called him, asking, "Who is Sara?" During her visit, though she didn’t say anything directly, Sara made it pretty obvious for them to know.

On a parting note, while the couple wished everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day, Sara revealed that Arfeen is quite filmi and had given her the wedding of her dreams, with an entirely candle-lit venue in a big resort in Dubai.