Exclusive | Sara Arfeen upset with Singham Again makers after THIS major scene was slashed from the film

Updated on: 03 January,2025 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Sara Arfeen told Mid-Day that she is upset with the Singham makers as her part was chopped in the film, including a very crucial scene

In Pic: Sara Arfeen

Sara Arfeen, who was seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, recently got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18. Sara, who had a relatively small but substantial role in the cop drama, told Mid-Day that she is upset with the Singham makers as her part was chopped in the film, including a very crucial scene of her shooting herself in front of Arjun Kapoor.


Sara Arfeen upset with Singham Again makers


The actress, who debuted on the big screen with Rohit's cop universe, played the role of Kareena Kapoor's assistant, who backstabbed her due to a secret revenge. Sara shared that people have messaged her about her performance in the film, leaving her surprised as her most important part was chopped off. The actress shared, "I am glad that people noticed my part in the film because one very important scene of mine, which was only with Arjun Kapoor, where I shoot myself, was cut. It was a very big scene, a confrontation scene, and I was really counting on it. Otherwise, I wasn't sure if people would notice me. But I received a lot of messages. Just imagine, the biggest scene of mine was cut, so I am quite upset."


Sara Arfeen on Karan Veer Mehra

Further in the conversation, Sara opened up about her Bigg Boss 18 journey and talked about the most talked-about incident where Karan Veer Mehra allegedly pinned her down on the ground during a task. While alleging Karan Veer Mehra is an abusive individual, Sara shared, "After being this unapologetic about what he did, he says that his mother teaches men how to talk to women, and that he is very polite with women and doesn’t abuse them. But his actions contradict his statement, especially considering the fact that he’s been divorced twice."

Sara Arfeen on Vivian Dsena

Not only Karan, but Vivian Dsena was also on Sara's radar. While questioning the gameplay of 'Colors ka ladla,' she shared, "Vivian is a dogla person for me because he trapped me in relationships and then told me to get out. His game is all about relationships; he forms bonds with everyone and then plays with them."

Before entering the Bigg boss 18 house, Sara Arfeen was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

