After four years of dating and 28 years of marriage, Sheeba & Akashdeep still stand strong and enjoy love in its most organic form. But what keeps them going? What is their secret to a happy marriage?

Sheeba Sabir & Akashdeep Sabir

Finding someone who doesn’t wish for you to change even one bit is quite hard nowadays. With the world throwing new "lingos" every other day, it has become tough to find pure love. But in a world of situationships, pocketing, friend-zoning, and whatnot, Akashdeep Sabir and Sheeba Sabir are an example of what true love looks like. After four years of dating and 28 years of marriage, they still stand strong and enjoy love in its most organic form. But what keeps them going? What is their secret to a happy marriage? To share that, Sheeba and Akashdeep sat down for a chat with us at Mid-Day for our Valentine’s special interview.

The secret to their happy marriage

Curious about what has kept them growing together, we asked about the secret to their happy marriage. Akashdeep told us that he has always heard people say that a successful marriage requires constant adjustment, but for them, that was never the case. He stated, "For us, everything just happened organically. I didn’t change one bit, and neither did she. Every day doesn’t need to have a high point—this isn’t a Bollywood film, this is real life."

Sheeba also shared her perspective on what’s wrong with relationships nowadays. She said, "Now, relationships are very complicated because people don’t have patience, and they have too many options. One thing I’ve learned is that in a relationship, don’t give yourself options like ‘I can walk out whenever I want.’ Instead, think that you are in it for the long run."

Akashdeep, the more humorous one in the conversation, made sure that even serious topics were discussed with a lighthearted touch. While talking about how relationships have changed over time, he gave us a laugh riot by saying, "‘Complete’ and ‘finished’ are synonyms, so in our relationship, it’s the same. I came into her life, and her life got ‘complete.’ She came into my life, and my life got ‘finished.’"

When asked who proposed, Sheeba quickly said, "Akash walked into this apocalypse," leaving everyone laughing out loud.

Akashdeep & Sheeba's love story

Sharing their story, Akashdeep revealed that they started dating while filming their second film, Mrs. 420. He said, "During the second schedule of Mrs. 420, there was some spark, and then things fell into place."

While chatting, Sheeba jokingly revealed a secret to a happy marriage, saying, “Ek insaan bole aur ek dusra nahi sune” (One person talks, and the other doesn’t listen). Jokes aside, Akashdeep shared that giving each other space has been key to their relationship. He added, "Allowing each other breathing space is what has kept us together."