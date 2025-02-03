Akashdeep Sabir, who was asked about pay parity, took Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident as an example and pointed out that Kareena Kapoor couldn't afford a watchman or driver

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Akashdeep Sabir Pic/Instagram

'Despite Rs 21 crore fee, Kareena Kapoor couldn't afford security or a driver': Jigra actor Akashdeep Sabir

Days after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident shook the entertainment industry, Jigra actor and veteran filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir took a dig at the same by dragging the superstar and his wife Kareena Kapoor while discussing pay parity. Akashdeep mentioned in an interview actors who can be crowd-pullers are naturally paid more than their female counterparts. He cited the example of Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun making more money than Rashmika Mandanna.

‘Kareena couldn’t afford security or a driver’

After Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who invaded the house with the intent of theft, several industry experts hopped on debates to discuss the security measures at Khan’s house which led to the incident. Many also questioned the lack of security as well as the absence of a driver since Saif had to be taken to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

Akashdeep Sabir, who was asked about pay parity, took the stabbing incident as an example and told Lehren Retro, “This is why Kareena, with a price tag (fee) of Rs 21 crore couldn’t afford a watchman outside her house." He added, “When you will pay them Rs 100 crore, maybe then they can afford security or a driver at night."

Akashdeep stated that he has known Kareena for a long time and has directed and produced a film for her sister Karisma as well.

“Dignified and very distinguished couple, but I had no answer for two things in the (TV) debate when they used to ask me ‘Why was there no security guard outside the house…’ It might be a safe building with 30 CCTVs but how will a CCTV bring a hand out and stop the robber? It can only help you solve the crime, not stop the crime,” he added.

What happened at Saif’s house?

Saif Ali Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who hails from Bangladesh, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.