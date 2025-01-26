Breaking News
Updated on: 26 January,2025 11:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Saif Ali Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who hails from Bangladesh, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft

Twinkle Khanna, Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Days after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed, his Dil Tera Diwana co-star and author Twinkle Khanna strongly reacted to those blaming Kareena Kapoor for the incident. For those unversed, Kareena posted a picture of having drinks with her gal pals Sonam and Rhea Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. A section of social media shamed the actor for being too intoxicated to help Saif during the assault. 


Twinkle Khanna hits back at those who blame the wife 


For her column in Times of India, Twinkle addressed the issue and wrote, “After an actor was stabbed, ridiculous rumours swirled that his wife hadn’t been at home or had been too intoxicated to help him during the assault. People just enjoyed shifting the blame onto the wife — an all-too-familiar pattern.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

She also cited examples of Yoko Ono, Melania Trump, Jill Biden, and Anushka Sharma, asserting that it is a widespread issue. 

She added, “If your husband gains too much weight, you are not taking care of his health; if he loses too many kilos, you are not feeding him well. If he’s caring, they’ll claim you’ve manipulated him; if he’s indifferent, they’ll blame you for not handling him right. Last week, I attended a small family gathering where one of the relatives remarked, ‘Look, my five uncles are bald, and the one who still has hair, he is the only one who is not married’. Apparently, wives can also be blamed for baldness. In this context, I suppose it’s accurate to say that behind every man, loser or leader, stands a woman who is about to be vilified, at the drop of a hat, or with it firmly on her head.”

What happened at Saif’s house?

Saif Ali Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who hails from Bangladesh, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

Twinkle and Saif have also worked together in films like Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan. 

