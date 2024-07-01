Sushmita Sen thanked all the doctors on National Doctors' Day for the second lease of life post-heart attack

In Pic: Sushmita Sen

Listen to this article National Doctors Day 2024: Sushmita Sen expresses gratitude after second lease of life post heart attack x 00:00

Sushmita Sen has recently made headlines for a very heartwarming reason. The actor has changed something in her bio: her date of birth. Sen has added the line, “Second D.O.B: 27/02/2023” to her bio, which left fans curious about its meaning. Now, in her new Instagram post, Sen revealed that her second birthdate is when she suffered a massive heart attack.

While sharing a video on her Instagram, Sushmita thanked all the doctors on National Doctors' Day and wrote, “Our first birth date is the day we are born. But, countless people among us have had a second chance at life, all thanks to a doctor. This #NationalDoctorsDay, watch the story behind my #SecondBirthDate. A day I’ve chosen to dedicate to the doctors who gave me the cure, care, and strength to bounce back after a near-fatal health scare.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a doctor has given you or a loved one a second chance at life, here’s how you could thank them - visit the link in bio to share your personalized second birth certificate,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUN PHARMA (@sunpharma_live)

As soon as Sushmita Sen shared the post, fans started reacting to it. One user wrote, “Thank you so much ma'am for acknowledging the efforts of doctors (us) on this Doctors' Day. You are always incredible. Happy Doctors' Day.” Another wrote, “So true and so humble. If gratitude is your nature, you are truly an inspiration of humanity, Sushmita Sen.” A third fan wrote, "You are phenomenal. I wish you never had to go through this, but my nano said that sometimes God challenges his most loved ones, so they can become even stronger And there’s just too much good you still have to do. If we've learned anything from this challenge, it's that your resilience and strength know no bounds. Here’s to many, many healthy and happy years to come! May you continue to defy all odds and grow stronger every day, Ameen"

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack last year while she was shooting for Aarya Season 3 and had to undergo emergency surgery. The actor has now decided to call that day her second date of birth, which is a very interesting thought.

Sushmita Sen has yet to announce her future projects on the work front. The actor has been spreading positivity through her social media presence, and this addition to her bio is just one of the many good things she does on the internet.

Stay tuned to Mid-day.com for more updates like this from the world of entertainment.