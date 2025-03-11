In a video shared by Badshah's clothing brand’s Instagram account, the Jugnu hitmaker appears to have lost a massive amount of weight leaving the internet stunned

Badshah Pic/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Rapper Badshah’s weight loss leaves the internet stunned; netizens say ‘Bollywood high on ozempic’ x 00:00

Rapper Badshah, who earlier opened up about his struggles with depression and anxiety and that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way, has now left the internet stunned with his incredible weight loss and transformation. In a video shared by his clothing brand’s Instagram account, the Jugnu hitmaker appears to have lost a massive amount of weight. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADFIT (@badfitinternational)

Netizens react to Badshah’s weight loss

As the video went viral, scores of netizens hopped on the comments section accusing the rapper of consuming ozempic - an infamous drug to cause instant weight loss. One user wrote, “Bollywood high on ozempic.” “Is it just me or he is looking a bit like AP Dhillon?” added another. One user commented, “Bhai itna slim kaise ho gaya, tips dedo.”

Badshah on starving himself

In an episode of 'Mirchi Shape of You' (2022), host Shilpa Shetty was in a candid conversation with Badshah. Bringing to the table his unfiltered personality in this episode, Badshah spilled his fitness secrets, broke some widely known fitness myths, and opened up about his severe anxiety disorder, clinical depression, and sleep apnea.

Badshah admitted that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way, found himself out of breath at performances, and unhappy for the most part.

He shared, "At first, I would suddenly starve myself. This is why I used to put on a lot of weight as well. But now, I have stopped suppressing my desires and eating what I want but not in quantities I will regret later. Due to our profession, we have a lot of bad eating habits. We don't even eat on time. Now, I am addicted to salads. I think, for anyone who wants to lose weight, it is a lifestyle."

"There were a lot of reasons to shed weight; one of them was that my job required me to perform on stage for 120 minutes - for which, I have to be active. After the lockdown, when I went up on stage to perform...that's when I realised that I didn't have enough stamina. I would be panting within 15 minutes. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea that kept becoming intense; which is very dangerous," he added.