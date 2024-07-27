Bestselling writer Mushtaq Shiekh’s new novel, Secrets Within, picked up for a multi-part franchise; dialogue with a leading studio underway

Mushtaq Shiekh

He is a man of many talents. From being an author to a screenplay writer, from a producer to an actor, Mushtaq Shiekh has tried his hand at many things. Now, the writer is set to see his first fiction book, Secrets Within, published last month, adapted into a theatrical film. “The narrative has visual richness, dramatic twists, and is intensely emotional. It will translate the essence of suspense and psychological drama of the novel well onto the big screen,” says Shiekh, who has previously written the script for Om Shanti Om (2007) and Ra.One (2011).

Akshay Kumar, Tabu and R Madhavan

While he refuses to divulge details about the film, Shiekh shares that he is penning three more books to be adapted as films. “The initial talks with a studio have gone well,” says the writer. “Secrets Within will be made as a franchise. I have three more books planned for it. The name [of the studio] will be kept under wraps until all the semantics are taken care of,” he adds. Secrets Within revolves around an architect who gets a contract of a lifetime, but taking it could either make or break his career. “The character of Aakash [the architect] transcends any specific industry. His journey is about personal growth amid the moral dilemmas he faces. His encounter with Maya—a woman with a shadowy past—[takes him] through layers of deception. As the story unravels, the characters confront their desires, betrayals, and the harsh consequences of their choices. The concept of wearing masks to maintain the façade of society sparked the creation of Secrets Within,” explains Shiekh, who hopes to rope in Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and R Madhavan for the lead roles in the film. “The ability to blend charm with complexity makes Akshay the perfect choice to navigate Aakash’s layered personality. Tabu’s intensity and prowess in portraying strong and mysterious women will breathe life into Maya’s enigmatic character, and R Madhavan’s versatility can bring out Mr Khanna’s power and vulnerability,” shares the writer.