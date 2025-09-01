Breaking News
2007 murder case: Arun Gawli walks out of Nagpur jail after 17 years as SC grants him bail
Maharashtra waives tolls for EVs
Flood situation worsens in J&K, rivers cross danger mark
Trump claims India offered "no tariff" deal
Over 50 per cent of Gen Z women want fertility checks as part of routine health tests: Survey
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Boman Irani shares his idea of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi People should remain united

Boman Irani shares his idea of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: 'People should remain united'

Updated on: 01 September,2025 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bollywood actor Boman Irani visited Pune’s historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal during Ganesh Utsav. He performed the evening Maha Aarti and conveyed people the message to stay united

Boman Irani shares his idea of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: 'People should remain united'

Boman Irani

Listen to this article
Boman Irani shares his idea of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: 'People should remain united'
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Boman Irani visited Pune's historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal to offer his prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav. The actor performed the evening Maha arti at the Mandal and later interacted with the devotees present.

While speaking to mediapersons, Irani said on Sunday, "I am very happy as I had the darshan of Lord Ganesha. My niece lives in Pune, and at her home, Ganpati has arrived, where I also performed puja. Ganesh Utsav is a festival where people come together and stay together."

Bollywood actor Boman Irani visited Pune's historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal to offer his prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav. The actor performed the evening Maha arti at the Mandal and later interacted with the devotees present.

While speaking to mediapersons, Irani said on Sunday, "I am very happy as I had the darshan of Lord Ganesha. My niece lives in Pune, and at her home, Ganpati has arrived, where I also performed puja. Ganesh Utsav is a festival where people come together and stay together."



"When Lord Ganesha departs, he leaves behind a message that he will return the next year, and until then, people should remain united. That is the true message of Ganesh Utsav unity. I did not ask anything from Bappa today. He has already given me everything people's love, respect and support. Today, I only asked for the chance to say thank you," he added.


Sharing details about his upcoming projects, Irani said, "I am working on a film directed by Priyadarshan, for which I will soon be going to Kerala for the shoot. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Recently, at the age of 65, I also completed a film as a director."

Praising the Mandal's historic significance, the actor added, "What I really like about this Mandal is its speciality, this is the country's first public Ganpati idol. Its establishment is very historic. Through this idol, the fight against evil forces is clearly depicted."

Along with Boman Irani, Marathi film actor Santosh Juvekar was also present and offered prayers.

Earlier on Sunday, Salman Khan and family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with love, music, and energy, turning the visarjan into a true celebration of faith.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to his Instagram to share a video, giving fans a glimpse of the special day. The clip showed the family gathered together as the beats of Marathi dhols and cymbals filled the air. Each family member took turns lifting Bappa before the immersion, making the ritual deeply personal and heartfelt.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada'. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

boman irani Ganeshotsav Ganesh festival ganpati bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK