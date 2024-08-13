The upcoming sequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, sees SRK join hands with his two sons, Aryan and AbRam. While SRK reprises the grown-up Mufasa and Aryan returns as Simba, AbRam makes his debut as the young Mufasa

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Have you heard? Triple Khan treat x 00:00

The first time Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for the Hindi version of a Hollywood film was The Incredibles (2004). Five years ago, he teamed up with son Aryan for The Lion King (2019). The superstar lent his voice to the protagonist, Mufasa, and his son to Simba. The upcoming sequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, sees SRK join hands with his two sons, Aryan and AbRam. While SRK reprises the grown-up Mufasa and Aryan returns as Simba, AbRam makes his debut as the young Mufasa. Talking about his association with the franchise, the Jawan (2023) actor said, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film.” Barry Jenkins’s directorial venture, which narrates Mufasa’s story from his childhood to his rise as an incredible king, arrives on December 20. Calling his revisiting the character as exceptional, SRK added, “It is a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking cinema with Aussie parliamentarians

Before the 15th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) begins on August 15, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar will address a keynote in the Australian Parliament House today. Calling it a milestone moment, Rani said, “Indian cinema is right now at the forefront of shaping pop culture worldwide with our talent. Our films bring a lot of joy to the world, and a lot of colour in people’s lives. As an entertainer, I’ve always loved to see people going on a journey with the emotions that our cinema has to offer.” Thrilled to celebrate the journey of Indian cinema, KJo added, “It’s incredible to see how far the stories, which we as an industry create, travels, and this moment is a testament to the growing influence of the cultural impact of Indian cinema. I’m grateful to the house, the Members of the Parliament for extending this invite and to have me represent the rich legacy of cinema and storytelling.”

New song shoot

Even as the promotions for the NTR Junior and Janhvi Kapoor-starrrer Devara Part 1 are underway, the team has begun shooting a new song, Aayudha pooja. The Anirudh Ravichander composition is said to be an energetic anthem that showcases the essence of director Koratala Siva’s action drama. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya will picturise the track on a massive scale in Hyderabad with 400 dancers over the next five days. Also starring Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, the film arrives on October 11.

Madhuri misses her guruji

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, currently in the US for a series of shows to mark her 40-year journey in the industry, got emotional when talking about late choreographer Saroj Khan, during a fan meet. “The guru-shishya bond with Saroj-ji was special because of her art. I loved the way she’d picturise a song and come up with iconic steps. We had pledged that we will do a lot of songs together, but I wanted every song to be unique. That is how she came up with different hook steps,” recalls the actor. Madhuri got teary-eyed as she reminisced their bond. The actor added, “I loved Saroj-ji for her art and how she was a woman in a man’s world. She was the first woman choreographer who made it to the top and I had a lot of respect for that. She used to say, ‘You are like my daughter on the sets, so don’t worry about anything.’ So yes, I really miss her a lot.”