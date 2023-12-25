Jackky Bhagnani Birthday 2023: Rakul Preet Singh took to social media and pen a heartfelt and adorable note for her partner

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

Listen to this article Rakul Preet Singh pens birthday post for boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani: They don't make men like you anymore x 00:00

Jackky Bhagnani Birthday 2023: The popular actor-producer turned a year older today. On Jackky Bhagnani's birthday, his girlfriend actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to pen a beautiful note along with adorable pictures of them. The two have been dating for a couple of years now.

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of love-filled pictures with Jaccky. In the first picture, dressed in winter clothes, the duo is seen posing together at a restaurant. In the pic, Rakul isseen givjng Jaccky a side hug. The second picture is a selfie from one of their holidays together The third picture has the two caught in candid moments where they are seen looking lovingly at each other.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul wrote, "Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my (heart emoji) on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire. Your kindness, innocence is rare to find , your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore here is to adventures, travelling, eating and laughing together always".

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky made their relationship official in 2021 via social media. Ever since there have been speculations about the impending nuptials. Contrary to popular belief, we hear that marriage is definitely not part of Singh’s immediate plans. “There is nothing on the cards right now. My parents have not even asked me when I am getting married. Only the media keeps saying that I am getting married this year. [My parents] are happy with how I want to space and plan my life,” shares the actor, who claims that she has always been transparent about her relationship with Bhagnani. “Whenever marriage happens, which is the next step, I will be the first one to tell," Rakul told Mid-day in July this year.

Rakul recently wrapped the shoot of a film and penned a post about it on social media. In an emotionally charged post, Rakul expressed her gratitude to the entire film crew, praising their hard work and unwavering dedication throughout the project. She writes, "Andddd it's a wrappppp !!! Long work hours, sleepless nights but at the end it's all worth it not possible without my team that makes it smooooth”

Jackky, on the other hand, is gearing for the release of his big-budget film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran.