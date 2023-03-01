Jackky Bhagnani to 'Love Nwantiti' singer CKay: "Let's create some iconic music together"

Jackky Bhagnani recently hosted a party for the international singer and 'Love Nwantiti' singer CKay at his residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate bash with many star names attending and the Nigerian singer seems to have a great time at the bash as he took to his own social media to thank the actor producer for hosting him

Pic/ Jackky Baghnani's Instagram

Jackky Bhagnani recently hosted a party for the international singer and 'Love Nwantiti' singer CKay at his residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate bash with many star names attending and the Nigerian singer seems to have a great time at the bash as he took to his own social media to thank the actor producer for hosting him.

Taking to his social media, CKay shared a sweet group picture with the people at the party and wrote -

"Great night with great people.

Thanks for your hospitality

@Jackkybhagnani💜✨"

Jackky replied to the same on his own social media as he wrote -

"It was an honour to have you brotherâ¤ let's create some iconic music together"

We are super intrigued to know if Jackky is set to collab with the international rapper under his music label Jjust Music or if they are working on a song together for a film of Pooja Entertainment. It would be great international meets Bollywood collaboration and we are hoping hard for it.

Jackky is all set to release two of the biggest films this year. And within the span of one week alone, he had big announcements from his 2 films- the first being a still announcing India schedule wrap for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. And later that week, Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment announced the release date of the highly anticipated film 'Ganapath' starring Tiger Shroff along with Kriti Sanon. The announcement and the way it was brought to the audience’s attention had love pouring in for the producer by the audience.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl, India’s first dystopian action thriller will hit the screens worldwide on 20th October, 2023 in five languages.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.