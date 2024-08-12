Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > MTV Splitsvilla X5 Jashwanth Bhopana Akriti Negi beat Harsh Rushali to lift the trophy

MTV Splitsvilla X5: Jashwanth Bhopana & Akriti Negi beat Harsh & Rushali to lift the trophy

Updated on: 12 August,2024 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi have won the latest season of the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please'

MTV Splitsvilla X5: Jashwanth Bhopana & Akriti Negi beat Harsh & Rushali to lift the trophy

Akriti Negi and Jashwanth Bopanna

Listen to this article
MTV Splitsvilla X5: Jashwanth Bhopana & Akriti Negi beat Harsh & Rushali to lift the trophy
x
00:00

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi have won the latest season of the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please'.  They defeated Rushali and Harsh, the other couple in the finals. Jashwanth and Akriti proved to be this season's Ideal Match as they powered through highs and lows of their journey on the show. Despite the odds stacked against them, thye stood rock-steady, won challenges, and made it to the finale.


Reacting to her win, Akriti said: "I can't describe my happiness! This journey was a rollercoaster of emotions. Winning 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' with my partner, Jashwanth is extremely special for me. It was truly challenging against such strong contenders but we stuck together through it all -- the winning title is more important to us than any other distractions that came in between, and we've proved it."



The finale episode surpassed viewers' expectations with the biggest fight so far by the Mischief Maker, that brought the show host Sunny Leone to tears. Uorfi and special guest Munawar made an offer the finalists couldn't refuse to consider. The Grand Finale challenge tested the strength, agility, compatibility, and tuning of the two couples.


Jashwanth Bopanna said, "Winning the title of India's OG dating reality show is an extremely proud moment for me. Especially when I was so close to claiming the title in both my previous reality shows. But this proves hard work never goes unnoticed. I am beyond thrilled to conquer the winning title of 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' with my true connection, Akriti. We climbed up the ranks against 30 strong contestants and we silenced all those who criticised us. I want to thank fans for their incredible support throughout the season."

Sunny Leone said, "Having witnessed the journeys of many contestants through all seasons of 'MTV Splitsvilla', Akriti and Jashwanth stood out for me this season. They truly deserve this victory. They played well, found love, and made it to the finish line. I wish them luck, and hope they continue to shine together." 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' airs on MTV and JioCinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mtv splitsvilla Entertainment News television news sunny leone

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK