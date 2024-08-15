Common citizens and celebrities alike have called for the severest punishment for the guilty in the recent rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor

Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana

Common citizens and celebrities alike have called for the severest punishment for the guilty in the recent rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. Calling out “another horrific rape,” Alia Bhatt stated, “Another day of realising that women are not safe anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it’s been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed.” Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video, in which he narrates a poem, titled Kaash main bhi ladka hoti. Pointing out the double standards of society when it comes to women. The Dream Girl 2 actor concluded his poem, saying, “Kaash main ladka hoti toh shayad aaj main zinda hoti.” Describing the episode as awful, Parineeti Chopra stated that if reading about it makes you feel so strongly about it, imagine what the medical trainee suffered. “Disgusting. Horrific. Hang him by his b***s,” wrote the Amar Singh Chamkila actor.

Calling cameos

The opening credits of Akshay Kumar-fronted romcom, Khel Khel Mein, also feature Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunny Singh with the slide reading: ‘We Love You’. Don’t be fooled.

The six actors don’t have cameos in Mudassar Aziz’s directorial venture. Instead they have lent their voices to the film.

The plot of movie, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, revolves around seven friends, who decide to test their bond by sharing details of every text and call they receive over the next few hours. Arjun, Bhumi, Ananya, Jimmy, Aparshakti and Sunny have voiced the characters, whose calls add to the drama.

Hugh on her mind

At the prelude event of the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Rani Mukerji revealed that she is manifesting an India-Australia collaboration—a musical with Hugh Jackman. She said, “We absolutely love Baz Luhrmann and his cinema. You have Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman who we adore in India. They have stolen our hearts with their performances and their brilliance in musicals. I’m really manifesting a romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan and of course, a Hugh Jackman and Rani Mukerji musical.”