Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Shoot at site order

Updated on: 28 March,2024 05:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Producers’ bodies rejoice as Maha govt announces free shooting in state from April 1, making it attractive filming destination

Shoot at site order

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is among the many films being shot in Maharashtra

On March 16, the Maharashtra government announced that shooting of films, documentaries, web series and advertisements will be allowed free of cost on government land in the state from April 1. The decision signals that the state is conducive to film production, making it an attractive and budget-friendly location. Abhay Sinha, president, Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), says, “IMPPA was trying to convince the Maharashtra government to do something as producers were running to Uttar Pradesh, which offers huge subsidies. This move will help producers reduce their budgets, and will support the film industry’s growth in the state.” 


While shooting will be free of charge, a nominal security deposit of Rs 40,000 for commercials, Rs 1 lakh for TV shows, and Rs 2.5 lakh for films and series will be required. Producers will be able to go through a single-window clearance to shoot anywhere in the state. The new scheme, however, doesn’t cover projects being shot in Film City, Goregaon, and the Film City in Kolhapur. Sinha adds, “This will be applicable not only for Hindi and Marathi films, but for regional language movies as well.”


Trade analyst Atul Mohan is glad that the state government has kicked off the initiative. He says, “Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir have been offering incentives to producers. I guess it’s better late than never.”  


