Remembering being enamoured by Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk, Naila Grrewal on taking up the iconic romantic comedy role in its adaptation

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Crush revived x 00:00

Back in 2003, when a young Naila Grrewal was crushing on Shahid Kapoor while watching Ishq Vishk, little did she know that she would be leading the adaptation of the film at 26. The Ken Ghosh-directed film launched and catapulted Kapoor to stardom. Taking from the 2003 film, Ishq Vishk Rebound—also featuring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Jibraan Khan—follows the lives of four young people who become tangled in the web of friendship, love, and self-discovery. “I have watched Ishq Vishk several times and had a huge crush on Shahid Kapoor growing up. To have the opportunity to helm the new adaptation of this iconic rom-com is truly a dream come true. It is a wonderful opportunity to revisit a beloved classic and put a modern twist on it for audiences to enjoy,” shares Grrewal of the film directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari.

Stills of Ishq Vishk (2003) and Ishq Vishk Rebound

ADVERTISEMENT

While work on Ishq Vishk Rebound is still underway, Grrewal is basking in the praise she has been garnering for the Netflix courtroom comedy, Maamla Legal Hai. The Ravi Kishan-starrer has earned her praise from both critics and viewers. “The love I am receiving is so overwhelming. It’s great to see that Netflix has renewed the show for a second season in just a month after the first season’s release. I’m excited to bring new shades to my character, Ananya Shroff, and be back on the fun and laughter-filled set,” she adds.