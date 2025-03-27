Nitesh Tiwari revealed that his unique perspective developed during his IIT days when he began writing and he carried this innovative mindset into filmmaking.

Nitesh Tiwari, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Indian cinema, is known for his unique storytelling that blends humour, light-hearted moments, and compelling narratives. His journey from an IIT engineer to a celebrated director is truly inspiring. In a recent interview with Komal Nahta on the Game Changers podcast, Nitesh was asked about the inspiration behind his unique approach. He revealed that his unique perspective developed during his IIT days when he began writing and he carried this innovative mindset into filmmaking.

Nitesh Tiwari's IIT days

The actor recalled his engineering days and how he was always into the creative field, "I wouldn't say since childhood, sir, but when I was doing my degree at IIT Bombay, I was quite inclined towards the creative field. And there I saw that there were a lot of competitions in every hostel, and there was a lot of effort to do something original, something different. Even the pranks, which we call pranks, those pranks also had originality. So then I felt that there is fun in this, what is being done is unexpected.”

Nitesh further added how he carried his unique approach to writing, “So somewhere I started writing. So that thing remained in my writing during my IIT days also, that when I used to write plays or one-act or mono-acting pieces, I used to try to write something original, to do something different. I think that stayed with me."

Komal then asked Nitesh if he ever thought this would be his profession after studying engineering. To which the director replied, “No sir, I never thought. There was a desire to become a writer, and while studying, the desire to become a writer arose. I didn't know if I had this capability. You know, sir, when you are deciding for a career, you genuinely don't know where your passion is.

Nitesh Tiwari on his corporate job

The director revealed how he even worked as a software developer after his studies before venturing into filmmaking, adding, “ In my time, in the 90s, if you were good at studies, you would either become a doctor or an engineer. It's not that I didn't have interest. I even worked in a software company for 4 months, but somewhere I didn't find that piece. I wanted to do what I love, you know, not what I want to be made to do."

