Palak Tiwari dubbed herself as the heaviest weightlifter

Updated on: 31 March,2025 12:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Palak took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in black athleisure and working out with tiny dumbbells

Palak Tiwari dubbed herself as the heaviest weightlifter

Picture Courtesy/Palak Tiwari's Instagram account

Palak Tiwari dubbed herself as the heaviest weightlifter
Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari left everyone in splits as she dubbed herself the “heaviest weightlifter” while curling tiny one-kilo dumbbells at the gym. 


Palak took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in black athleisure and working out with tiny dumbbells.


For the caption, she wrote: “I’m clearly the heaviest lifter.”


The actress, who made her debut with the Salman Khan-starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” in 2023, took to the post section and dropped a string of pictures working out with the same set of dumbbells.

She wrote: “Sulk, workout, repeat.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Palak, who is the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “The Bhootnii”. The trailer of the movie was unveiled on March 29. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh.

The makers launched the trailer of the movie at a mega event in Mumbai in presence of the entire star cast.

It was on February 26, when Sanjay had revealed the title of the film, which was earlier called “The Virgin Tree”, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. It was also revealed that the project will be hitting the theatres on April 18, 2025.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures are presenting "The Bhootnii", which has been produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.

Talking about Palak’s debut film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, the action comedy movie was directed by Farhad Samji. The film, a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Malvika Sharma and Raghav Juyal.

The trailer for Palak's upcoming film “Romeo S3” was attached alongside Salman Khan’s “Sikandar.”

