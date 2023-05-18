Pankaj Tripathi: Installed eco-friendly solar panels in school

Pankaj sponsors his alma mater’s renovation in Gopalganj, equips it with power supply and modern facilities

Pankaj Tripathi

Whenever his date diary allows it, Pankaj Tripathi leaves the hustle and bustle of the city to spend a few days in the quiet of his hometown, Belsand in Gopalganj district. Over the years, the actor has made significant contributions towards the betterment of his village. Now, Tripathi has funded the renovation of his alma mater, High School of Belsand.

The idea struck him in September 2022 when the district administration announced its plan to support individuals, who have shifted base to other cities, but wish to engage in social activities for their hometowns. He shares, “It seemed like a great initiative. Two months later, I got a call from the school’s principal. He said they required funds to build a compound wall and gates to ensure the students’ safety.”

When the actor, along with his elder brother Vijendra, visited his alma mater, they noticed that it wasn’t in the best shape. The two immediately sponsored the school’s renovation that began this January. “The objective was to motivate students to attend school regularly by providing them with modern facilities. We installed eco-friendly solar panels, and made the school self-sufficient in terms of power supply.” Up next, Tripathi aims to build an extensive library. He adds, “I am a voracious reader, and would want the students to inculcate the habit of reading, too.”

