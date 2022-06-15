Siddhanth Kapoor shares selfie with mysterious woman after getting bail in drugs case

This is Siddhanth's first post after he was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs in Bengaluru recently

Image credit: Siddhanth Kapoor's Instagram account

After getting out on bail in a drugs case, actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also an actor and a DJ, shared a picture with a woman on a flight.

He added a red heart, folded hands, and evil-eye amulet emojis to the Instagram picture, in which he is seen sitting with the woman on the flight. Both of them had their masks on their faces.

This is Siddhanth's first post after he was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs in Bengaluru recently. However, it seems like he has now deleted the image.

