Set to play martyred squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya in his debut film Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar, actor Veer Pahariya discusses spending over three years understanding his muse

Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar

Veer Pahariya on playing Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya in Sky Force: 'After the final shot, I cried for the sacrifice he had made'

The years he spent studying cinema while working behind the scenes were instrumental for Veer Pahariya, who used the knowledge to design his act for his debut film, Sky Force. Pahariya, who is cast as the lead alongside Akshay Kumar in the January 24 release, plays squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a revered Maha Vir Chakra recipient celebrated for the valour he displayed during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Pahariya hasn’t left any stone unturned to prepare for the role, spending over three and a half years comprehending Devayya’s life. The young actor recently met the Air Force officer’s family, including his 90-year-old wife, Sundari Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha. “When you play a role like this one, the first emotion you feel is intimidation. I was intimidated by the magnitude of what I had before me. There’s so much written about him, but to [portray] him on the screen is a challenge. I told myself that if I put my head down and gave it my all, I would be able to crack it. I knew that if I did well, this film had the potential to inspire a whole generation of young people to join the armed forces,” the young actor tells mid-day.

The internet may have given him an insight into Devayya’s life, however, it is the anecdotes relating to his personal life that were crucial in enabling Pahariya to ace his act. “I was sent to Air Force bases in Lohegaon [Maharashtra], Suratgarh [Rajasthan], Delhi, Pathankot, and Gwalior. I was able to engage with fighter pilots my age and learn from them. There’s little written about him in history books, so, his family helped me bring him to life on screen. He loved photography, was a great golfer, and was rebellious. We added those elements into the film. It was the emotional prep that was [challenging] too—understanding a man who was leading a life driven by passion, and one who made India his priority,” he says, adding that he worked with acting coaches who guided him in the journey.

It is the film’s climax scene, depicting an aerial dogfight that leads to Devayya’s ultimate sacrifice, that was particularly challenging for Pahariya. “I am in the cockpit, and my entire face is covered. It gives you a glimpse of how fearless the character is. I could only portray [Devayya’s] vulnerability, courage, and passion via my eyes. When I finished the scenes, I held my directors and cried for the man and the sacrifice he made.”