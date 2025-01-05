Veer Pahariya is ready to enter the film industry with Akshay Kumar's film Sky Force. Recently, he opened up about his relationship with his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan

Veer Pahariya is all set to make his silver screen debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force. The film's trailer was released earlier, today. The trailer promises intense drama and aerial action. The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur and also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role. Interestingly, Veer and Sara are portraying husband and wife in the film. But, in real life, they are rumoured ex-lovers.

Veer Pahariya opened up about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan

As per News18, Veer has opened up about working with Sara in his debut film. At the trailer launch event of Sky Force, Veer was asked if it was reassuring to work with an actor as familiar as Sara in his first film, given the two share a "friendship" in the past. Before Veer could say anything, Sky Force's producer, Dinesh Vijan, intruded and asked the reporter, “You mean friendship or Stree's friendship?” referring to the popular dialogue Rajkummar Rao’s character, Vicky, uses to describe his romantic interest in the blockbuster horror-comedy franchise Stree. Amar and Dinesh are producers on both Sky Force and Stree.

Veer humbly replied, “She (Sara) was very sweet. She was very helpful. She has a lot of experience in the industry already. So she did help me a lot, and I’m very grateful. Thank you, Sara.” Sara and Veer were together even before she made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama Kedarnath in 2018.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar teasingly asked Sara if she was dating Veer at the same time as Janhvi Kapoor was dating his brother, Shikhar Pahariya. After a break-up that lasted a few years, Janhvi is now back with Shikhar.

More details about Veer Pahariya's upcoming film Sky Force

Sky Force is an untold true story that captures the courage and bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform. The trailer, released earlier, today, shows both Akshay and Veer as officers of the Indian Air Force. It is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios. It's slated to release in cinemas on January 24 ahead of Republic Day.