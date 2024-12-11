Sources say Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and debutant Veer Pahariya to shoot Sky Force’s promotional song next week, ahead of Jan 2025 release

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya to shoot lavish promotional song for Sky Force x 00:00

Akshay Kumar and the makers of Sky Force have booked January 24, 2025, as the patriotic drama’s release date. But before Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur take their maiden directorial venture to the big screen, the duo is gearing up to shoot a lavish promotional number next week. We’ve heard that the leading man, along with Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya, who makes his acting debut with the movie, will can the song in Mussoorie over four days. That’s not all. An A-list celebrity is rumoured to join them, fuelling speculation about a cameo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veer Pahariya

An insider close to the Dinesh Vijan production revealed that the song has been added as part of the film’s promotional strategy. “The goal is to create a visual and musical spectacle that resonates with the audience ahead of the January 24 release. We will begin shooting on December 18, but the prep begins well in advance. The director duo will start pre-production this week, and Amar Kaushik [as the creative producer] is overseeing the proceedings. Some of the most picturesque locations of Mussoorie have been chosen for the song’s backdrop,” said the source.

Sky Force, which will mark Kumar’s first release of 2025, reportedly delves into India’s first airstrike during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965.