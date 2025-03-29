Breaking News
Crew marks 1 year: Kriti Sanon reveals why she relates to her character Divya Rana

Updated on: 29 March,2025 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As Crew completes one year, Kriti Sanon’s portrayal of Divya Rana still stands out. A stylish, ambitious, and fearless woman, she was more than just her stunning looks

Kriti Sanon in Crew Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has always been one to take the road less traveled. From making bold film choices to proving her versatility with each role, she has carved a space in Bollywood that is uniquely hers. Whether it’s Mimi, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, or Do Patti, she has constantly challenged herself, refusing to be boxed into one genre. Crew was no different—standing tall alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, Kriti brought her spark, making Divya Rana a character to remember.


Kriti Sanon on Crew’s first anniversary


Kriti said, “When a flim like this that’s on three women belonging to different generation having done different kind of roles comes together to do a comedy film which firstly people don’t expect that people expect if it’s like three women or it’s gonna be like men bashing woman empowerment something like that but no it can be a simple story of three women it doesn’t have to be related to “women” it could be men and the story would remain the same and you know that’s the beauty of crew.”


As Crew completes one year, Kriti’s portrayal of Divya still stands out. A stylish, ambitious, and fearless woman, Divya was more than just her stunning looks—she was sharp, driven, and full of attitude. Talking about her character, Kriti said, "I relate a lot to my character in the film, Divya, because she's nerdy, studious, a topper, a head girl, and I was all of those too. Sometimes, she feels that she hasn't reached where she wanted to. I've also felt that way at some point in my life. So, she's a dreamer, and she's an achiever, and she's a go-getter. I think that's why I related to her."

Kriti Sanon’s work front 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is currently shooting for Tere Ishk Mein, which also features Dhanush in the lead role. Recently, at IIFA 2025, Kriti expressed her happiness on being a part of the film. She said, "It's a beautiful film--something I haven't done before. Love stories are my favorite genre, and Anand sir does them so well and uniquely. Working with Dhanush for the first time is also very exciting."

