Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 1 year of Faadu Pavail Gulati shares challenges shooting during pandemic

1 year of 'Faadu': Pavail Gulati shares challenges shooting during pandemic

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

'Faadu' was released on December 9, 2022, and was received with extensively positive acclaim on the show directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and starring Pavail opposite Saiyami Kher

1 year of 'Faadu': Pavail Gulati shares challenges shooting during pandemic

Pavail Gulati. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
1 year of 'Faadu': Pavail Gulati shares challenges shooting during pandemic
x
00:00

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of his gripping series 'Faadu,' actor Pavail Gulati took a stroll down memory lane and shared challenges faced during shooting during a sudden wave of the pandemic.


'Faadu' was released on December 9, 2022, and was received with extensively positive acclaim on the show directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and starring Pavail opposite Saiyami Kher.


Pavail shared, that while the shoot was in full swing, they were met with a sudden onset of Omicron variant wave spreading, that lead to resilient team battling adversity. "I remember we were shooting in December 2021... in the middle of Omicron spreading. Every day there were people falling sick, and the set was getting emptier. We couldn't stop shooting cause we had location issues otherwise."


Describing a particularly challenging day, Gulati recounted, "On one day, we had just about 15 people left on the crew... just Ashwiny ma'am, our cinematographer, me, and a few other people. We had one AD, 2 lightmen, and a few other people left. All of us were doing 3 jobs each minimum. I was doing costumes and giving claps while acting. Helping out my DOP and helping my director as well."

Despite the adversities, Pavail highlighted the remarkable morale-boosting efforts of director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. "The best thing was that Ashwini Iyer Tiwari kept everyone's morale so high that it didn't feel like a crisis at all... I think we became more productive in that situation... it's something I can never forget," he added.

The screenplay of 'Faadu' is written by poet, theatre writer and director Saumya Joshi.

Meanwhile, Pavail is all set to join the action-thriller 'Deva' starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

In a significant development, Pavail Gulati has officially joined the lead ensemble cast of the highly anticipated action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, as per the statement.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. The film is titled 'Deva'. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Faadu bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK