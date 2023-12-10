1 year of 'Faadu': Pavail Gulati shares challenges shooting during pandemic

'Faadu' was released on December 9, 2022, and was received with extensively positive acclaim on the show directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and starring Pavail opposite Saiyami Kher

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of his gripping series 'Faadu,' actor Pavail Gulati took a stroll down memory lane and shared challenges faced during shooting during a sudden wave of the pandemic.

Pavail shared, that while the shoot was in full swing, they were met with a sudden onset of Omicron variant wave spreading, that lead to resilient team battling adversity. "I remember we were shooting in December 2021... in the middle of Omicron spreading. Every day there were people falling sick, and the set was getting emptier. We couldn't stop shooting cause we had location issues otherwise."

Describing a particularly challenging day, Gulati recounted, "On one day, we had just about 15 people left on the crew... just Ashwiny ma'am, our cinematographer, me, and a few other people. We had one AD, 2 lightmen, and a few other people left. All of us were doing 3 jobs each minimum. I was doing costumes and giving claps while acting. Helping out my DOP and helping my director as well."

Despite the adversities, Pavail highlighted the remarkable morale-boosting efforts of director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. "The best thing was that Ashwini Iyer Tiwari kept everyone's morale so high that it didn't feel like a crisis at all... I think we became more productive in that situation... it's something I can never forget," he added.

The screenplay of 'Faadu' is written by poet, theatre writer and director Saumya Joshi.

Meanwhile, Pavail is all set to join the action-thriller 'Deva' starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

In a significant development, Pavail Gulati has officially joined the lead ensemble cast of the highly anticipated action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, as per the statement.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. The film is titled 'Deva'. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

