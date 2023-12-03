Pavail says he joined the Shahid-led Deva to collaborate with Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, whose action films he enjoys

Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati

Listen to this article It’s all about the director x 00:00

Disbelief—that’s what the fanboy in Pavail Gulati is feeling as he is set to share screen space with Shahid Kapoor, an actor whose work he deeply admires. Gulati is the latest to join Rosshan Andrrews’ action thriller Deva, and will play a rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case. “I have grown up watching Shahid’s work. He has a filmography that is both inspirational and admirable,” says the actor, who caught everyone’s attention with Thappad (2020).



Rosshan Andrrews

ADVERTISEMENT

More than the cast, what enticed him to be part of the Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer was the director’s vision. Andrrews, who has helmed Malayalam films like Salute (2022) and Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018), is set to foray into Hindi cinema with Deva. Gulati believes that a director’s voice defines a movie. He considers himself lucky that in his 10-year acting career, he has worked with heavyweights like Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Zoya Akhtar and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

“When you don’t have much experience of the industry to fall back on, every choice comes from within. [When choosing projects], I unfailingly look at who is directing, followed by the script. The story needs to resonate with [me]. But a director can take it to another level or destroy it. I’ve been lucky to work with amazing directors so early on in my career.”