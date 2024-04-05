Celebrating ten years of Zehnaseeb, Sheykhar Ravjiani collaborated with new-age musicians Karan Kanchan and Kasyap for special re-imagnination of the song

A decade ago, the album of the film ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ had audiences humming to its soothing tunes. The love story that starred Siddharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, and Adah Sharma is remembered for its album even a decade later. Songs like 'Zehnaseeb', 'Ishq Bulava' and 'Manchala' struck a chord with the audience. The film and the album came out in 2014 and it’s been 10 years but the magic of the music continues to linger in the hearts of the audience. To mark a decade of the album, musicians Karan Kanchan and Kasyap along with the OG Sheykhar Ravjiani collaborated for a new rendition of ‘Zehnasaeeb'.

It did not take much time to convince Sheykhar to be a part of the rendition. The original song was sung by Ravjiani and Chinmayi Sripada. Even though he is not a fan of remixes, Sheykhar says that this is not one and it is a “new soundscape or re-imagination of this song”.

"It is very beautifully done by Karan, with Kashyap's vocals and everything together. It feels as if it's just taking you back to those 10 years. It's not distracting you from the memory of those 10 years. It is taking you back to those 10 years and that itself is a compliment for the composer," says Sheykhar talking to mid-day.com.

“Their(Karan and Kasyap) love for the song has been seen in this production because that's where people are now. This age is going to consume this song, but still, it will remind them strongly of the 10 years of Zehnaseeb. Which is beautiful, and I get to live both so I'm very fortunate," he added.

Talking about the rendition, Kasyap who also lent vocals to the song shares, “We just tried to add our kind of sonics to it. But I think the overall impact of the song still stays. And off course, sir singing the melodies kind of retained the whole essence of it."

Recalling the success of 'Hasee Toh Phasee' album, Sheykhar completely credits it to teamwork. "Zehnaseeb was a team effort, and is a team effort, even today. I think at that point it was such a beautiful thing to have a complete album of three romantic songs and two dance songs. There were like six songs and it was a full musical album," he said.

He further said, "Vinil Mathew, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Chinmay, Vishal, all of us coming together have made that beautiful album together. It's one of my favorite albums. My favorite Vishal-Shekhar albums is 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and Zehnaseeb was one of the songs and there were two other very beautiful songs- 'Manchala' and 'Ishq Bulava'. They were very gorgeous songs. Loved working on all of them."

"But with Zehnaseeb, till now, whenever I get on stage and perform this song, crowd goes crazy. So that's a song which I am identified with. When I go up on stage and the first scream I hear is Zehnaseeb," he concluded adding that he hopes to sing the new rendition live in concert for years to come.