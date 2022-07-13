10 years of Cocktail: A film that gave us Deepika Padukone as Veronica!

Deepika Padukone is one of the most attractive and talented actresses today but there is so much more that goes into her credit, especially her performance as Veronica in Cocktail

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Deepika Padukone is unabashedly the number one actress in the country today. Her ventures in Hollywood have made India proud and her performance as ‘Mastani’, ‘Naina’, ‘Rani Padmavati’, ‘Shantipriya’, and many more are still talked about. But, before Deepika touched stardom, she was just another actress who was said to be in the industry for her looks. There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone is one of the most attractive and talented actresses today but there is so much more that goes into her credit, especially her performance as Veronica in Cocktail. Today, the film Cocktail completes 10 years and all her fans will agree that it opened doors for her.

Deepika Padukone has been the reigning queen of Indian cinema for around a decade now and despite several actresses competing in her league, nobody could ever dethrone her. But her journey to this title started when she played Veronica and several people related to her character. Her performance won accolades and praises nationwide. People loved her as Veronica so much that Cocktail is still cashed under her name.

While Saif and Diana's roles as Gautam and Meera were special, Deepika as Veronica managed to leave an indelible mark on everyone's hearts that made her stand out. Deepika, who played the conventional heroine in most of her movies before Cocktail, broke all stereotypes, post-playing Veronica. Not only did she outshine the cast of her film but also did manage to crave a special place in the heart of Indian cinema.

After Cocktail’s success, there was no looking back for the actress. She garnered a fandom of her own and gave one of the best performances of her life.