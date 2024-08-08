One of the most striking features of Meenamma was her heavy South Indian accent, a skill that no mainstream actress had aced quite like Deepika Padukone

Eleven years ago, ‘Chennai Express’ introduced audiences to one of Bollywood's most loved female characters, Meenamma, played by Deepika Padukone. Meenamma was quirky and eccentric, yet all heart and courageous, a role Deepika wonderfully brought to life in a way only she could. So unique was the character that it remains unchartered in mainstream cinema to date and Deepika's portrayal of Meenamma, with her unique South Indian accent, iconic dialogues, and electric chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, continues to be celebrated.

Let’s delve into why Meenamma remains a standout character even today:

South Indian accent - One of the most striking features of Meenamma was her heavy South Indian accent, a skill that no mainstream actress had aced quite like Deepika Padukone. Deepika added an extra layer of charm and authenticity to the character, making Meenamma instantly endearing to the audience.

Iconic dialogues - Meenamma dialogues have become an integral part of Bollywood pop culture. Lines like "Kahaa se kharidi aisi bakvaas dictionary," "Tum halwai ho," and the unforgettable "Thangabali kitta varaathe.." are still used in jokes and quoted by fans even today. These dialogues, delivered with Deepika’s perfect comedic timing and flair, contributed significantly to the film's success and have cemented Meenamma’s place as one of Bollywood’s most loved characters.

Deepika – SRK chemistry - The chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan was nothing short of electric. Their interactions were a delightful mix of playfulness, flirtation, humor, and romance. Deepika's ability to match Shah Rukh Khan's charisma and energy created an on-screen dynamic that was both captivating and heartwarming.

Deepika’s comic flair - One of the funniest scenes in the movie features Meenamma’s sleep-talking and kicking Shah Rukh Khan off the bed while shouting, "Thangabali kitta varaathe.." (loosely translating to ‘Don’t come near, Thangabali’). This scene perfectly encapsulated Meenamma’s quirky and Deepika's impeccable comedic talent. It remains one of the most memorable moments of the film, showcasing the character's unique charm.

Made simple look ethereal - Meenamma’s colorful sarees, fresh gajra, simple bindi, and long cascading hair became fashion statements, elevating the character's visual appeal. Deepika’s portrayal highlighted her natural beauty and elegance, turning a simple village girl into one of the most stunning and fashionable characters in Bollywood.