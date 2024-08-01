Shah Rukh Khan appeared to look fine given that he was reported to be jetting off to the United States after his eye treatment ‘failed’ in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Amid reports of eye surgery, Shah Rukh Khan attends 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand's birthday party x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was reported to fly to the US for an emergency eye surgery was spotted on Wednesday night at ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand’s birthday bash. He was seen wearing a black full-sleeved t-shirt with jeans and holding a jacket. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and his signature ponytail.

Khan appeared to look fine given that he was reported to be jetting off to the United States after his eye treatment ‘failed’ in Mumbai. According to Bollywood Hungama, "Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.”

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is close to SRK since the superstar’s comeback film after a hiatus of four years was helmed by the director.

Anand established himself in Bollywood's romantic comedy genre with his directorial debut 'Salaam Namaste' (2005), followed by 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' (2007), 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' (2008), and 'Anjaana Anjaani' (2010). His transition to action happened with 'Bang Bang!' (2014), and its success paved the way for 'War' (2019) which went on to solidify his status in the industry. Pathaan (2023) took the box office by storm. It grossed over Rs 1,050 crore globally, ranking among the highest-grossing Indian films ever made.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

SRK will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.