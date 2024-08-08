The video begins with a playful comment from Shah Rukh Khan, calling her "Singham 5," which is now coming to fruition as Rohit Shetty prepares for 'Singham Again'

Chennai Express

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan predicted Deepika Padukone as 'Singham 5' 11 years ago, watch Chennai Express BTS video x 00:00

11 Years Of Chennai Express: As Chennai Express celebrates its 11th anniversary, Deepika Padukone shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan predicted Deepika Padukone as 'Singham 5'

The video begins with a playful comment from Shah Rukh Khan, calling her "Singham 5," which is now coming to fruition as Rohit Shetty prepares for 'Singham Again,' where Deepika will play Shakti Shetty.

The video offers a joyful glimpse into the set's fun and memorable moments, providing a delightful walk down memory lane. "Sahi jawaab ko milega 'Ek Bakwaas Dictionary'!!!🤣🤣🤣”

About 11 Years Of Chennai Express

Eleven years ago, ‘Chennai Express’ introduced audiences to one of Bollywood's most loved female characters, Meenamma, played by Deepika Padukone. Meenamma was quirky and eccentric, yet all heart and courageous, a role Deepika wonderfully brought to life in a way only she could. So unique was the character that it remains unchartered in mainstream cinema to date and Deepika's portrayal of Meenamma, with her unique South Indian accent, iconic dialogues, and electric chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, continues to be celebrated.

Let’s delve into why Meenamma remains a standout character even today:

South Indian accent - One of the most striking features of Meenamma was her heavy South Indian accent, a skill that no mainstream actress had aced quite like Deepika Padukone. Deepika added an extra layer of charm and authenticity to the character, making Meenamma instantly endearing to the audience.

Iconic dialogues - Meenamma dialogues have become an integral part of Bollywood pop culture. Lines like "Kahaa se kharidi aisi bakvaas dictionary," "Tum halwai ho," and the unforgettable "Thangabali kitta varaathe.." are still used in jokes and quoted by fans even today. These dialogues, delivered with Deepika’s perfect comedic timing and flair, contributed significantly to the film's success and have cemented Meenamma’s place as one of Bollywood’s most loved characters.