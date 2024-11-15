Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tragic love story 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ram Leela' starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrates its 11th anniversary today

Stills from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 11 years of 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela': The film that started Ranveer-Deepika's love story x 00:00

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first crossed paths during their prep work for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. The movie marked the beginning of one of Bollywood’s most iconic partnerships- both on-screen and off-screen. Ram Leela clocks in 11 years today and its anniversary is very special for the lead pair - Deepika and Ranveer. The film is iconic because it brought together the two superstars for the first time in a vibrant and electrifying love story setting the stage for the beginning of their real-life romance and then marriage which becomes even more special, this year with the arrival of their baby - Dua. The couple also celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary yesterday, their first anniversary with their baby daughter Dua.

11 years of 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'

From the moment they graced the big screen together, fans noticed an undeniable spark between Ranveer and Deepika. Their fiery portrayal of Ram and Leela, set against a backdrop of intense family feuds and passionate love, created a pulsating connection that was hard to ignore. Their performances were so compelling and chemistry so crackling that audiences began to see them not just as actors playing roles, but as two individuals whose real feelings transcended the screen. You simply can’t take your eyes off these two when you watch the film. From the tracks to their iconic chemistry- everything has been special ever since, also making this one of the most sought-after partnerships in the industry. Although Ram and Leela couldn't make it together in the end, this film marked the onset of dating for the couple. Bhansali Productions shared a post marking the 11 years of 'Ram Leela'.

From on-screen to off-screen, a life-long partnership

Off-screen, the chemistry was just as intense. Ram Leela gave Ranveer and Deepika the perfect pitch and blossomed for them to know each other as real-life partners and then to madly fall in love with each other to eventually decide to spend a lifetime together. Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have continued to showcase a supportive and loving relationship, balancing their careers with their commitment to each other. Their public appearances, full of lighthearted banter, playful exchanges, and mutual admiration, only reinforced the bond that began on the Ram-Leela set.

Today, they are celebrated not just for their talent as actors but as a power couple in Bollywood, whose journey began with a reel-to-reel love story. As the movie’s anniversary arrives, fans are reminded of the film that not only captured an unforgettable romance on-screen but also made a man and a woman start their most important journey together with the 11th year marking another beautiful chapter for the duo.