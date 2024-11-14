Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today. On the special occasion, Ranveer shared unseen pics of his wife

Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh drops a Deepika Padukone special as the new parents complete six years of marriage x 00:00

Bollywood’s most loved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, mark their six-year wedding anniversary today. Their love story, which started on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela which also completes 11 years since its release this year, quickly blossomed to become one of the most cherished romances in Indian cinema, both on and off-screen. Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have not only charmed audiences with their chemistry in films but have also shown fans a glimpse of their bond, respect, and admiration for each other in their real life. This year is even more special as the couple celebrate a new addition to their Padukone-Singh household, with little blessing ‘Dua’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to celebrate his love for Deepika Padukone with a heartfelt post with a captionas he shares some unseen pictures of Deepika. He writes, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day ☺️💁🏽‍♂️ #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone 😘♥️ I love you 🧿♾️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story

From their grand Italian wedding at Lake Como in 2018 to them embarking on a new chapter of parenthood in 2024, Ranveer and Deepika are a testament to the fact that true love does exist.

Their love story began on the sets of 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and inspired by Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'. Despite early speculation about their relationship, they chose to keep their romance private.

In 2015, during a romantic Maldives getaway, Ranveer Singh surprised Deepika with a proposal, keeping the moment intimate and private for three years. Ranveer later shared on 'Koffee With Karan' in 2023 that he knew Deepika was 'the one' and had the engagement ring ready for a spontaneous proposal.

Their support for each other has been evident in countless ways. Ranveer has always been Deepika's biggest cheerleader, from attending her movie premieres to sharing heartfelt posts about her achievements. Likewise, Deepika has consistently stood by Ranveer, celebrating his successes and providing a strong support system through his highs and lows.

On February 29, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer joyfully announced their first pregnancy. On September 8, they welcomed their baby girl on Ganesh Chaturthi, bringing their little angel home yesterday. Their story is a beautiful testament to love, commitment, and the joy of new beginnings, marked by their unwavering support for each other and the perfect blend of their personal and professional lives.