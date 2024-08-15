12 Years of 'Ek Tha Tiger': Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer have some brilliant songs that have passed the test of time. Here we revisit the tracks from the film

Still from Ek Tha Tiger

As ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ marks its 12th anniversary, it's a great time to revisit the soundtrack that greatly contributed to the film’s success. With Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif leading the cast and Kabir Khan directing, the film boasted a score that has truly stood the test of time. The music, mainly composed by Sohail Sen and complemented by the musical duo Sajid-Wajid, remains a favourite. Salman Khan’s charismatic screen presence throughout all the songs significantly boosted their impact and added a certain element of entertainment value to them.

Here are five chartbusters from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ that still hold a special place in fans' hearts:

Saiyaara

Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tarannum Malik Jain, ‘Saiyaara’ is one of the film's most timeless tracks. Its soulful melody and poignant lyrics capture the emotional depth of the story, making it a standout piece in the soundtrack.

Mashallah

Performed by Wajid Khan and Shreya Ghoshal, this vibrant track features a catchy tune and lively beats. It adds a festive and energetic touch to the film's music, making it a standout hit.

Tiger’s Theme

The iconic theme song of Ek Tha Tiger is a powerful representation of the film's action-packed sequences. The dramatic and intense music elevates the film's thrilling moments and adds to the overall excitement.

Banjaara

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, ‘Banjaara’ is a lively track that captures the adventurous spirit of the film. Its energetic rhythm and vibrant vocals bring a unique flair to the soundtrack.

Laapata

Sung by KK and Palak Muchhal, ‘Laapata’ features a smooth, romantic melody with a touch of Cuban influence. Its soothing vocals and gentle rhythm create a relaxing atmosphere, adding a refreshing element to the soundtrack.

Ek Tha Tiger was the first film of the YRF spy universe which is now growing exponentially. The second part of the Tiger franchise was released in 2017 titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The third part was released in 2023 and also saw a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. SRK was introduced as part of the spy universe with the film 'Pathaan' that was released in 2023. The film also saw a cameo by Salman as Tiger. The production house is currently under plans to take forward the story of Pathaan and Tiger by bringing them together for a film.