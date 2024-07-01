13 years of Delhi Belly: Aamir Khan Productions took to their social media and shared a video encapsulating the journey of delivering these interesting stories

Still from Delhi Belly

Listen to this article 13 years of Delhi Belly: Aamir Khan productions go down memory lane with quirky video x 00:00

Aamir Khan Productions has always delivered some of the most engaging and entertaining films. With their extensive filmography, they have brought forth many stories encapsulating various emotions. Continuing this streak, they introduced the action comedy 'Delhi Belly', which arrived with a plethora of entertainment. The film, released in 2011, has now completed 13 years. To celebrate this milestone, the makers have shared an interesting video that takes us back into its world full of quirky comedy.

Aamir Khan Productions took to their social media and shared a video encapsulating the journey of delivering these interesting stories, maintaining the streak with 'Delhi Belly'. Marking the 13th anniversary of the film, they captioned it -

ADVERTISEMENT

"13 years ago on this day"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Delhi Belly was released in 2011 and was directed by Abhinay Deo. The film starred Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala. The film garnered immense love from all across and was also a theatrical success.

What makes this film more sparkling is the groundbreaking music by Ram Sampath, especially the throbbing ‘Bhaag DK Bose’, that may have compelled all the people with this moniker to despise what they are named. With his nuanced understanding of music, his creations masterfully blended with this dark comedy’s roaring storyline.

This is that rare Hindi film that sounds cooler and funnier when viewed in English. The writing and the language feel more natural and crisp. ‘Delhi Belly’ taught us two things- Always be careful while consuming orange juice, and shit happens (which is also its tagline). If shit can be so much fun, let’s have some more.

Recently, in a conversation with Mid-day, director Abhinay Deo confessed that a sequel to Delhi Belly has been on his mind. "I have thought of a sequel every week for the past 10 years. As much as we love the film, we also know how meticulously it was made. Under the garb of comedy and [expletives], we had a sharp movie. To put all those factors together and make a movie that is relevant today will take time. In some time, we hope to put pen to paper and see where it takes us.”