13 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Here's looking at some behind-the-scenes photos of one of the best road-trip films

13 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: See behind-the-scenes pics of Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay

Zoya Akhtar's films are best known for their unique yet relatable narratives, with ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ standing out for breaking away from traditional Bollywood narratives. Produced by Excel Entertainment, it focused on realistic, relatable characters and their emotional journeys, striking a chord with audiences.

With an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, the story left a lasting impression on the audiences. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara found its niche audiences for the way it manoeuvred its way by beautifully portraying the subject of adult friendships, love and relationships.

As the film completes 13 years today, the makers of the movie, Excel Entertainment shared a heartfelt note along with some BTS pictures to their social media, saying, "Here are some behind the scenes gems from #ZindagiNaMilegiDobara #13YearsOfZNMD."

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently served the audience with several blockbuster films such as Don, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more. The theme of self-discovery and compelling storytelling makes ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ a standout in Indian cinema.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was about three friends on a road trip who each chose thrilling activities to do together. These included participating in the Tomatina festival, skydiving, scuba diving, and running with the bulls. The movie was very successful. In an interview, Farhan talked about ZNMD 2 and mentioned, “We all want the sequel to happen as it’s a loved film. We are often asked about part two of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as the audiences have owned the film. We all hope that Zoya will come up with something for the sequel. It’s her brainchild, so we hope."

Zoya Akhtar on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2

Previously, when asked if she is planning to make a sequel of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Zoya Akhtar had told ANI, "Yes, this comes up all the time and everybody is interested. The producers are interested, the actors are interested and we are interested. That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part they will have a certain expectation and we must give it to them, otherwise they won't be happy."