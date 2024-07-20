Breaking News
17 years of 'Partner': From 'Soni De Nakhre' to 'You're My Love', revisit songs from Salman Khan's film

Updated on: 20 July,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As Salman Khan’s 'Partner' completes 17 years, check out some of its iconic songs that became chartbusters.

17 years of 'Partner': From 'Soni De Nakhre' to 'You’re My Love', revisit songs from Salman Khan's film

A still from Soni De Nakhre in Partner movie

17 years of 'Partner': From 'Soni De Nakhre' to 'You’re My Love', revisit songs from Salman Khan's film
Salman Khan’s 2007 release ‘Partner’ completes 17 years today. A film that solidified Salman’s status as a superstar in its truest sense. Starring Govinda, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta who contributed to its all-star ensemble cast that drew audiences to theatres. As Salman Khan’s 'Partner' completes 17 years, these five tracks remind us why the film's music remains timeless and beloved. 


Soni De Nakhre
One of the most iconic tracks from 'Partner,' "Soni De Nakhre" is a song that gets everyone on the dance floor. Sung by Labh Janjua, Sneha Pant, and Wajid, this peppy number is known for its infectious beats and foot-tapping choreography. The chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in this song is undeniable, and their playful banter adds to the fun and festive vibe of the track.



Do You Wanna Partner
The title track "Do You Wanna Partner" is another gem that is still evergreen. Sung by Udit Narayan and Shaan, this song perfectly complements the film's theme of friendship and love. The catchy lyrics and upbeat tempo make it an instant hit, while the charismatic performances by Salman Khan and Govinda add to its appeal. This track is perfect for anyone looking to groove and have a good time.

You’re My Love
With its romantic and catchy melody, "You’re My Love" is a song that has remained popular over the years. Sung by Shaan and Shweta Pandit, this track showcases the blossoming romance between the characters. The picturesque locations and the sweet chemistry between the lead pair make this song a forever favourite among fans.

Dupatta Tera Nau Rangda
"Dupatta Tera Nau Rangda" is a vibrant and colorful track that adds a traditional touch to the film's soundtrack. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Kunal Ganjawala, this song is known for its energetic beats and lively dance sequences. The cultural elements and the festive mood of the song make it a delightful addition to the album, and it's a track that is still played at celebrations and gatherings.

Maria Maria
"Maria Maria" is a song that stands out for its Latin-inspired beats and catchy rhythm. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, this track features some impressive dance moves by Salman Khan and Govinda. The song's playful vibe, combined with its infectious melody, makes it a memorable part of the 'Partner' soundtrack. It's a perfect song to get into a fun and groovy mood.

