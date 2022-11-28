19 years of Kal Ho Na Ho! Preity Zinta: This was my saddest happy film

Leading lady Preity took to Instagram to share one of her favourite scenes
Kal Ho Naa Ho
'Kal Ho Naa Ho' featuring featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan turns 19 today. Leading lady Preity took to Instagram to share one of her favourite scenes from the film.
She captioned the post, "Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogues were shot in One big take. Later a few close ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film. So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in."
