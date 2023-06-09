'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

"1920: Horrors of the Heart", the fourth film in the 1920 franchise, features 'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, and TV and film actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta. It hits screens on June 23

Mahesh Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Mahesh Bhatt, who has written the upcoming '1920: Horrors of the Heart',says the film, despite its 'horror' tag, is not just another horror film, but it has an emotional family drama woven into it.

Known for his ground-breaking films such as 'Saaransh', 'Arth', and 'Naam', Bhatt last wrote 'Hamari Adhuri Kahaani'. Talking about the '1920' sequel, the writer-director said: "The film is an emotional family drama woven with horror. We have narrated the story around a family drama. People will see and will relate to it as there is a mother, father, sister, all relations in the film."

Bhatt added: "Vikram (Bhatt, the producer) and I together have an experience of 90 years. We are bringing our experience together on screen and now we have given the onus to the younger generation to take it forward. I feel at a time like this, post-Covid, to bring a non-star film to theatres and that too in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is a big win and I want to congratulate Vikram for that." Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna makes her directorial debut with the movie. '1920: Horrors of the Heart', the fourth film in the 1920 franchise, features 'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, and TV and film actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta. It hits screens on June 23.

