In Pic: Sunny Kaushal & Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal's film "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga" has been completed two years since its release on Netflix, and the whodunit murder mystery suspense thriller became the most viewed Indian film on Netflix for 2023. In the mid-air heist drama, Yami played the role of Neha Grover, a flight attendant who gets entangled in a diamond heist and a hijacking plot. The film received fantastic feedback from the audience. She nailed the flight attendant look with a crisp uniform, sleek hair, and confident demeanour.

Meanwhile, in this thrilling heist film, Sunny Kaushal brought action and suspense to the forefront with his role as Ankit Sethi, who is caught in a dangerous scheme. His ability to navigate high-stakes moments with wit and grit showcased his versatility as a dynamic performer.

When "Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga" became the most-watched film of the year 2023 on the digital platform Netflix, as per the list released by the giant itself, the actress penned a note on Instagram reacting to the feat. She wrote, “Your love and support is my driving force! The success of ‘A Thursday’ last year and now ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and ‘OMG 2’ inspires me to fearlessly venture into new and exciting stories. Gratitude!”

Meanwhile, earlier, while reacting to the amazing response she received for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Yami had said, “The response to Chor Nikalke Bhaga and my character has been gratifying and humbling, to say the least. So many of my friends and family who are residing outside of India have also texted and said such sweet things about the film. And most importantly, the way the audiences and my fans are showering so much love on Neha and the film... it feels surreal. My phone has literally not stopped buzzing since the release.”

Speaking on the response, Yami further added, “I am trying to read as many messages and reactions as possible on social media that people are putting for the film, and I feel really happy and motivated reading such good words being written with Chor too, after Lost. And that not only could I manage to surprise them in these roles but also give justice to the faith they have put in me.”