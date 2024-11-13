Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Aitraaz has been an audience favourite for years. Now, Subhash Ghai has announced a sequel to the film

Once watched, it is difficult to forget the film Aitraaz, released in 2004. The film which revolves around a married man getting falsely accused of sexual harassment by an ex-girlfriend stars Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The film which was high on drama and mystery completed two decades in Hindi cinema. On the occasion, filmmaker Subhash Ghai announced 'Aitraaz 2'. He revealed that the script for the same has been in the works for three years.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film featuring Priyanka. Alongside the picture, the filmmaker heaped praise on the actress and said that she “dared and did it.” Priyanka was a newbie in the industry back then and gave an impactful performance as Sonia, a character with shades of grey and lacking moral compass.

Talking about her character, Ghai wrote, “BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That’s why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ - produced my Mukta arts… When she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence.”

The filmmaker then announced the second installment.

“Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAZ 2 with a finest script with 3 years of hard work Just wait n watch.”

About Abbas-Mustan's Aitraaz

Released in 2004, the romantic thriller was directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai. It tells the story of a man accused of sexual harassment by his female superior, and was released on 12 November 2004 to positive reviews. Loosely based on the 1994 film Disclosure, the film was a major commercial success and has been noted for its bold subject of sexual harassment.

Ghai is one of the most prominent and successful filmmakers of Hindi cinema throughout the 80s and 90s. His most notable works include Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata , Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal.

It was in 1982, when he kickstarted with his Mukta Arts Private Limited. In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the social problem film Iqbal.

The filmmaker’s last work was “36 Farmhouse”, which was released in 2022. It is written by Subhash Ghai and directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma. It stars Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, Madhuri Bhatia, Sanjay Mishra and Flora Saini in pivotal roles.