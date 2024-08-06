Breaking News
Updated on: 06 August,2024 01:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On August 6, 1993, theatres across the nation were electrified with the anthem "Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main" with the Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Khalnayak' release

The cast of Khalnayak

Subhash Ghai’s directorial ‘Khalnayak’ clocks 31 years. Sanjay Dutt’s character Ballu Balram remains iconic even after decades. It became a bookmark and served as an inspiration for filmmakers to create similar characters. On August 6, 1993, theatres across the nation were electrified with the anthem "Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main." Filmmaker Subhash Ghai once again demonstrated his unmatched ability to create larger-than-life cinema in Bollywood. 
 
Reflecting on the film’s impact, Subhash Ghai marvels, "I am beyond grateful to the audiences for their endless love towards the characters, songs, and everything about the film after thirty-one years of its release. Needless to say, 'Ballu Balram' went on to become the most iconic character in the history of Indian cinema and stands tall with pride even today as the references from the film are drawn from across the globe, all this because of the audience's love."
 
Ballu Balram, with his alpha male persona, captured the audience’s imagination and is also very relevant to date. His powerful presence, rebellious attitude, and magnetic charm made him an unforgettable character. Ballu’s complex layers of vulnerability and defiance, combined with his rugged charisma, defined him as a quintessential anti-hero. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai changed the definition of an Alpha Male, beautifully encapsulating the good with the bad. 
 
On the 31st anniversary, Ghai reflects, "The love and admiration for 'Khalnayak' even after three decades is humbling. It’s a reminder of the power of cinema and how it can transcend time. Ballu Balram remains relevant because he embodies the eternal struggle between good and evil within us all."
 
The action crime drama 'Khalnayak' also starred Jackie Shroff as police officer Ram, and Madhuri Dixit as an undercover cop Ganga. The movie is known for its music and 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, is still liked by the audience. It received positive response from the critics and movie buffs. 


At the 39th Filmfare Awards, 'Khalnayak' received 11 nominations including Best Film, Best Director (Ghai), Best Actor (Dutt), Best Actress (Dixit), and Best Supporting Actor (Shroff), and won two awards - Best Female Playback Singer (Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun) and Best Choreography (Saroj Khan), both for the song 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'.




