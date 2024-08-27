20 years of Dhoom: Esha Deol revisited her character Sheena and glimpses from the blockbuster film. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and John Abraham

It's been 20 years since the film 'Dhoom' was released. A franchise that eventually went on to garner a massive fan following. Actress Esha Deol who was a part of the first film in the franchise took a stroll down the memory lane as the film completed this milestone. She gave a shoutout to everyone involved in making of this movie.

Taking to Instagram, Esha, who has 2.3 million followers shared a Reel video, in which we can see snippets of the movie. There are glimpses of Esha in a bikini, and shots of the iconic tracks from the film. In the video, we also see an old video of Esha talking about her character Sheena. In the video, she described her character as a 'tough girl' who hangs out with a lot of boys and is confident about the way she looks.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "20 years of DHOOM... Thank you Yash uncle & AdiSanjay Gadhvi I miss you today.@bachchan @udayc@thejohnabraham @subhamitra03 the best co stars ever... A big shout out to everyone involved in making this film... Dhoom forever in the hearts of everyone... Thank you for all the love, Dilbara".

How the makers celebrated 20 years of Dhoom:

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) also took to their Instagram account and dropped a video, celebrating 20 years of the action entertainer.

They wrote in the caption: "2004 - The year it all began... Thrilling heists, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom".

About Dhoom:

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, 'Dhoom' was produced by Aditya Chopra, who wrote the story with the script by Vijay Krishna Acharya, under Yash Raj Films. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, and Rimi Sen. It revolved around a gang of robbers on motorbikes, led by Kabir (John), who carried out robberies in Mumbai, while a cop Jai Dixit (Abhishek) and a motorbike dealer Ali Akbar Fateh Khan (Uday) are assigned to stop Kabir and his gang.

The soundtrack and score of the movie were composed by Pritam and Salim–Sulaiman respectively. The film has hit tracks like 'Dhoom Machale', 'Shikdum', 'Dilbara', and 'Salaame'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha was last seen in a short film 'Ek Duaa'. She next has 'Main' and Telugu film 'Hero Herroine'.