On 20 Years of Munnabhai MBBS, Arshad Warsi took to Instagram and wrote, "20 years, wow, seems like yesterday."

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS

Listen to this article 20 Years of Munnabhai MBBS: Arshad Warsi says Circuit's character will always be close to his heart x 00:00

While Arshad Warsi has given us many interesting characters to watch on screen, his performance as Circuit in Munnabhai MBBS has been the most famous one. In fact, Circuit’s character became a cult, the biggest symbol of friendship goals. And now, as the film completes 20 years, Arshad only feels gratitude to have gotten the chance to play the role. He even reminisces how this role gave him a friendship of a lifetime with Sanjay Dutt. Not just that, the immense popularity of the character was a real game-changer for Arshad's career.

On 20 Years of Munnabhai MBBS, Arshad took to Instagram and wrote, "20 years, wow, seems like yesterday... I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much." He even shared a lovely throwback picture of him and Sanjay Dutt from the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arshad further said, "I cannot believe it has been 2 decades. Circuit is a very special character for me, it is very close to my heart." He even shared an incident, saying, "After many years we went back on the sets of a project and it was shocking, the whole unit could not believe it, they wanted to take pictures with us because we were in our costumes as Munna and Circuit. It was flattering to see the new young generation and the old ones identify with us and take pictures. Guess, that's the magic this movie has created."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

Sanjay Dutt also took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the same. Sharing montages from the film, he wrote, "Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!"

Well, Arshad has been an actor par excellence, having delivered some of the most memorable characters in Bollywood. While his role in Asur was also quite appreciated, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Munnabhai and Circuit back on screen. Until that happens, Arshad will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt in Welcome To The Jungle once again. Currently, he is seen as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.