Arshad Warsi has expressed his admiration for Animal and shared his review of the film

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Animal: Arshad Warsi calls the film 'Insanely Fantastic', says, 'Rishiji & Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor' x 00:00

The film 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has been receiving mixed reviews from the public. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has created havoc at the box office. As the film continues to generate business, Arshad Warsi has shared his review of the film. The actor expressed his admiration for the movie on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

In his comment, Arshad shared that after watching the film yesterday, he found it 'INSANELY FANTASTIC.' He went on to heap praise on Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and the rest of the team, thanking them for creating a 'masterpiece.' Warsi went on to say that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw #ANIMAL yesterday… @imvangasandeep and the film are INSANELY FANTASTIC . I think Rishiji & Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor. There is no boundary to this mans talent. @AnilKapoor @iamRashmika Bobby Deol and team ANIMAL Thank you for this masterpiece,” tweeted Arshad Warsi. Check out his post below!

As a section of the public came out to question the film, labelling it as problematic and misogynistic, many industry figures came to its defence. Amid the controversy and buzz that 'Animal' is creating, Anurag Kashyap has come out in support of Vanga in an interview with News18.

The ace director, while discussing the film, shared that he believes nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should or shouldn’t make. He further claimed that people in India get easily offended. Questioning morality, Kashyap said that 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh.

Apart from Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma also came out in support of Vanga. In a lengthy write-up on social media, RGV shared his review of 'Animal.' While he is very impressed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being unapologetic, he also expresses a desire to touch his feet. In his review, the 'Satya' filmmaker appreciates every aspect of the movie.

Animal, that released on December 1, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and ensemble.