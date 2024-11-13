20 years of Veer Zaara: Preity Zinta celebrated the milestone of the cross-border romantic drama co-starring Shah Rukh Khan with a heartwarming post

Preity Zinta

Yash Chopra's cross-border romantic drama 'Veer Zaara' completed 20 years of release today. The film has been pretty much in the news this year owing to its re-release which garnered a good footfall in theatres. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hema Malini is truly a film for the ages. The timeless love story continues to resonate with the audience even after two decades and it was proven during its theatrical re-release earlier this year.

On the special occasion, lead actress Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to pen a note about the film and what it means to her. "Wow! It’s been 20 years since #VeerZaara! Still feels like yesterday," she wrote.

Revealing the film's teaching, she said, "This film taught me about love that’s selfless and timeless. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this beautiful love story that touched hearts across the world. Thank you for all the love you’ve given to #VeerZaara. Much love to my amazing co-stars, the wonderful crew, and of course, to YOU, the fans, who made this movie so special! Here’s to timeless love, unforgettable memories, and 20 years of Veer Zaara! ❤️✨🙏 #20YearsOfVeerZaara #Memories #Ting"

Veer Zaraa re-released internationally

To celebrate 20 years of the film directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, the film was re-released on November 7 on 600 screens internationally. It also premiered for the first time in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. The re-released prints of 'Veer-Zaara' will include the iconic deleted song ‘Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. It is the first time that the song will be a part of the movie. The makers shared a painted version of the movie's poster with this announcement.Interestingly, the film was originally titled 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum' after the song from Yash Chopra's 1981 film 'Silsila', but later the filmmaker decided that 'Veer-Zara' went better with the vibe of the film.

'Veer-Zaara', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, is one of the most iconic Indian films of all time. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2004 in India, overseas, and worldwide. The movie follows a cross-border love story of an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani politician's daughter. What follows is a heart-wrenching wait and 22-year separation until the couple has a reunion. It is an epic saga and a timeless tale of unconditional love.