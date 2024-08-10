Preity Zinta penned down her thoughts as her twins, Jai and Gia, have started going to school. The actress revealed why it felt like a bitter sweet moment

Actor Preity Zinta shared a post on Saturday expressing her 'bittersweet' feelings as her children Gia and Jay kick-started their school life.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Excited and nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already and my mom schedule is jam packed. A bitter sweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence & suffering in the world around us. One can only hope and pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co exist happily & leave a better & safer world for our children. #newmilestones #mommythoughts #ting."

She also dropped an adorable picture in which her kids can be seen holding the paintbrush in their hands.

On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

On the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the Hindi film industry after a long gap with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'. The upcoming film produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Preity had wrapped the shoot of the film in June this year. Announcing the same on Instagram, she shared her experience of working on the film. Calling it the toughest film of her career, she hoped that the audience would shower the film with love when it will be released. "It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 & I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast n crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabanaji , Santosh Sivan & AR Rehman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always," she wrote in the caption.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.