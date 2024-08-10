Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently attended the special screening of their film 'Laapataa Ladies' in the Supreme Court of India. There, Aamir shared his intention behind producing the film

Producer Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao attended the special screening of their latest film 'Laapataa Ladies' in the Supreme Court on Friday. After the screening of the much-loved film, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao spoke to the audience about the film and its journey. At the post-screening session, Aamir also shared his motivation behind producing a film like 'Laapataa Ladies' with newcomers playing the lead.

During the event, Aamir explained that he wanted to give back to society by providing a platform for new talent. He reflected on his time during the COVID-19 pandemic. "During Covid, I had a lot of free time and used to keep thinking. I realised that I might have 15 more years of active work left...uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai....I wanted to give back to people whatever I have learned in the past so many years. The industry, society, and country have given me so much. I thought that I could do one film a year as an actor, but as a producer, I can produce many more films. I want to give platform to new talents. I can provide a platform for new writers, directors, and everyone involved in the process," Aamir Khan explained during an interaction with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"'Laapataa Ladies' is the first project in that sense. I want to promote this kind of talent and hopefully, I can produce four to five films a year. I want to be the shoulder for talent," he said.

'Laapataa Ladies,' based on the theme of gender equality was screened at the auditorium of the apex court's administrative building complex.

The film starring Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. The film received a standing ovation at the festival.

"As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, will also be present during the screening," the circular stated.