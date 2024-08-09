The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud welcomed Aamir Khan in the courtroom

Aamir Khan. File pic

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Friday afternoon reached the Supreme Court ahead of the screening of movie 'Laapataa Ladies' for judges and the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud welcomed him in the courtroom, the PTI reported.

The Supreme Court on Friday is scheduled to screen 'Laapataa Ladies' for all the Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and members of the registry.

"I don't want a stampede in the court but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film. Director Kiran Rao will also join us soon," the CJI said, according to the PTI.

The film, a heartwarming, empowering take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey, is produced by Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions and Khan's Aamir Khan Productions.

Earlier, a circular of the Supreme Court had said that screening of the movie is part of the activities organised during the 75th year of the establishment of the apex court.

According to a communication circulated by the administration section of the apex court, noted actor and producer Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, director of the movie, will also be present during the screening on Friday, August 9, as per the PTI.

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies' which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024 in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," the communication said, the PTI reported.

According to the schedule, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, judges of the Supreme Court along with their spouses will arrive for the screening of the movie. The film will be screened from 4.15 pm to 6.20 pm.

"The officials of the Registry have also been invited for the movie," it said.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)