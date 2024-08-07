Reacting to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Vinesh Phogat you are an inspiration to the entire nation, nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage"

Alia Bhatt, Vinesh Phogat, Kareena Kapoor Khan Pic/AFP

A section of Bollywood celebs took to social media and penned heartfelt messages for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat who faced a major setback at the 2024 Paris Olympics after being disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event. Vinesh was scheduled to take on United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified for weighing 100 grams more.

Reacting to the same, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Vinesh Phogat you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage & nothing can take away the hardships you've been through to create history! Today you must be heartbroken, to say the least, and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold - you are iron and you are steel!!!!!!! AND NOTHING CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM YOU! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you.”

Chitrangda Singh shared a post and wrote in the caption, “This is mere technicality. nothing takes away from you .. the inspiration .. the champion you are in and out of the ring! You won our hearts and respect.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhumi Pednekar also shared posts for Vinesh.

Meanwhile, veteran actor and BJP leader Hema Malini is receiving flak for her statement on Vinesh. She told PTI, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly but would not get an opportunity.”

The Indian Olympic contingent’s statement read, "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

(With inputs from ANI)